close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: After upset wins, Pakistan, Sri Lanka square off for semi-final spot – Preview

Both the teams lost their opening matches but bounced back into the reckoning after producing two of the tournament's biggest upsets so far.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 13:26
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: After upset wins, Pakistan, Sri Lanka square off for semi-final spot – Preview
PTI

Cardiff: Their campaigns back on track after upset wins, Pakistan and Sri Lanka face each other in their concluding Champions Trophy group match in a virtual 'quarter-final' here tomorrow.

Both the teams lost their opening matches but bounced back into reckoning after producing two of the tournament's biggest upsets so far.

Pakistan suffered a 124-run thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals and defending champions India but then notched up an upset win over world number one side South Africa to stay alive.

Sri Lanka too suffered a heavy 96-run defeat at the hands of South Africa but came up with a stunning batting show to shock India by seven wickets to place themselves in contention for a semifinal berth.

Pakistan bowlers, except for Mohammad Amir, were hammered by the top-order Indian batsmen but they made amends against South Africa whose batting line-up has several match-winners like A B de Villiers and Hashim Amla.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim (2/20) and paceman Hasan Ali (3/24) bowled beautifully to restrict the Proteas to a meagre 219 for 8.

Babar Azam (31 not out) and Shoaib Malik (16 not out) got Pakistan ahead of their required run-rate to secure a 19-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis method when rain stopped play with their side 119 for three off 27 overs.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had attributed the win against South Africa to good bowling against a strong side and he would look for another such display against the Lankans tomorrow.

The Pakistani side also had the luxury of playing in front of a partisan crowd in Birmingham. It is unlikely to have the same support in Cardiff tomorrow and it will have to be seen how much it impacts on the team performance.

"The crowd was supporting us and that's why the players were boosted," captain Sarfraz Khan had said after the win against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka looked pedestrian in their opening game defeat at the hands of South Africa, failing collectively in the absence of their captain Angelo Mathews.

The return of Mathews seemed to have inspired the Lankans in their match against India as they pulled off a dramatic win over the defending champions who apparently had no chinks in their armour until the loss.

Set 322 to win, Sri Lanka knocked off the runs with eight balls to spare thanks to contributions from Kusal Mendis (89), Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Mathews (52).

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are upbeat after their upset victories and it's difficult to pick a favourite for tomorrow's match.

History, however, favours Pakistan as they have won twice as against one by Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy. Overall, in the 147 matches the two sides have played against each other, Pakistan have won 84 as against 58 by Sri Lanka. One match was tied while four games ended as 'no result'.

Most of the matches in this event have been affected by rain and if a washed out happens tomorrow, it will be a complex calculation to decide who make it to the semifinals.

The Teams (From):

Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (capt.), Ahmed Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (capt.), Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Match Starts: 3pm IST

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017PakistanSri LankaPakistan Vs Sri LankaSarfraz AhmedAngelo Mathewscricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli answers R Ashwin selection question ahead of South Africa clash
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli answers R Ashwin sel...

Nervous Usain Bolt wins final 100 metres race on home soil
Other Sports

Nervous Usain Bolt wins final 100 metres race on home soil

Pak-born London terrorist Khuram Butt was trying to get job with Wimbledon security firm: Report
Tennis

Pak-born London terrorist Khuram Butt was trying to get job...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semi-finalists
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four...

Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan to buy a T20 Global League franchise in South Africa
cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan to buy a T20 Glo...

Day 4 of IISF World Cup to see Gagan Narang shooting for last time
Other Sports

Day 4 of IISF World Cup to see Gagan Narang shooting for la...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
IND
SA 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Australia

June 10  03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets