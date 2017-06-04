ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia look to make amends against improving Bangladesh – Preview

London: Australia would expect a better show from their bowlers when they clash with the ever-improving Bangladesh in a Group A ICC Champions Trophy match at the Kennington Oval, here tomorrow.

The Australian bowlers received a severe thrashing at the hands of New Zealand batsmen in their previous game before rain gods intervened and the match was abandoned.

It was the first one-day match for Mitchell Starc since February while Josh Hazlewood had also only one warm-up game under his belt in a similar period.

The rust was clearly visible and the fancied team would be hoping that the attack puts in a sharper performance tomorrow.

Because of the lackluster performance, the Kiwis put on board 291 in 45 overs, though they were in a great position to score better.

The Australian batsmen too struggled when they were set a revised target of 235 in 33 overs, managing only 53 for three in nine overs which were possible.

Their top-order surrendered before the Kiwi bowlers, who exploited the conditions well.

On the other hand, Bangladesh may not have won their first match against England but their batting was impressive.

Tamim Iqbal and former captain Mahmudullah led the batting but the bowlers could not complement the good work as England chased the down the challenging 306-run target with remarkable ease.

Joe Root was all class in his in his unbeaten 133-run knock that never gave Bangladesh any chance to score an upset win.

Australia will have to put up a better show since Bangladesh are no more the Asian minnows and in white ball cricket, they have emerged as a strong force.

It won't be a surprise if they dominate the Australian bowlers and their own bowlers too are capable of springing a surprise.

The fact that one more defeat will almost block Bangladesh's road to semifinals, the 'Tigers' are expected to give their all in the contest.

One more defeat will mean that they may not figure in the top-two in the group. The top two teams in each Group will make the last four-stage.

Teams (from):

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain), David Warner, Aaron Smith, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.

Match starts: 6pm IST