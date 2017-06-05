ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia vs Bangladesh - Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date, Time, Squad

London: Two-time winners Australia will aim to give a better account of both their batting and bowling when they take on Bangladesh in the must-win second Champions Trophy encounter to be played at the Kennington Oval here on Monday.

Both teams will head into their penultimate group game of the eight-team marquee event knowing that a defeat will knock them out of the competition.

Neither of the two teams started strongly in the tournament. While Bangladesh slumped to an eight-wicket defeat against hosts England in the tournament opener, Australia`s first match against New Zealand was largely affected by rain before it was eventually abandoned, and both the Trans-Tasman rivals earned a point each.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, need four points from their remaining two games.

Here are some facts about the two sides:

Australia have won 18 of their previous 19 ODIs against Bangladesh, a five-wicket defeat in Cardiff in 2005 the only blemish in this run.

The only previous Champions Trophy encounter between these sides came in Colombo in 2002, Australia winning that one by nine wickets having bowled out Bangladesh for 129.

Australia won six consecutive ODIs at The Oval between 1999 and 2010 but have subsequently lost their most recent two games there.

Bangladesh have played at the Kennington venue just twice, losing both of those fixtures against England.

Australia have claimed victories in seven of their last 10 outings (L3); two of those defeats coming in their last two matches however.

This game will be Australia`s 900th ODI match; their record stands at 554 wins, 303 defeats, nine ties and 33 no results so far.

David Warner (currently 92 innings) is 36 runs away from reaching 4,000 in ODI cricket; only two men will have ever got their quicker, provided he picks up those runs in this match (Amla & Richards, Kohli reached it in 93).

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) comes into this game having just become only the second bowler ever to take six wickets (6/52 v New Zealand) in a Champions Trophy innings (MF Maharoof, 6/14 v West Indies, 2006).

Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan are both set to equal Mohammad Ashraful`s Bangladesh record of 175 ODI appearances in this match.

Here is all you need to know about today's tie:

The two squads are as follows:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Aaron Smith, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: June 5 (Monday) at 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

TV Listing: Star Sports 1

Online Streaming: Hotstar