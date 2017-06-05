close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia vs Bangladesh - Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date, Time, Squad

Two-time winners Australia will aim to give a better account of both their batting and bowling when they take on Bangladesh in the must-win second Champions Trophy encounter to be played at the Kennington Oval here on Monday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 13:50

London: Two-time winners Australia will aim to give a better account of both their batting and bowling when they take on Bangladesh in the must-win second Champions Trophy encounter to be played at the Kennington Oval here on Monday.

Both teams will head into their penultimate group game of the eight-team marquee event knowing that a defeat will knock them out of the competition.

Neither of the two teams started strongly in the tournament. While Bangladesh slumped to an eight-wicket defeat against hosts England in the tournament opener, Australia`s first match against New Zealand was largely affected by rain before it was eventually abandoned, and both the Trans-Tasman rivals earned a point each.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, need four points from their remaining two games.

Here are some facts about the two sides:

Australia have won 18 of their previous 19 ODIs against Bangladesh, a five-wicket defeat in Cardiff in 2005 the only blemish in this run.

The only previous Champions Trophy encounter between these sides came in Colombo in 2002, Australia winning that one by nine wickets having bowled out Bangladesh for 129.

Australia won six consecutive ODIs at The Oval between 1999 and 2010 but have subsequently lost their most recent two games there.

Bangladesh have played at the Kennington venue just twice, losing both of those fixtures against England.

Australia have claimed victories in seven of their last 10 outings (L3); two of those defeats coming in their last two matches however.

This game will be Australia`s 900th ODI match; their record stands at 554 wins, 303 defeats, nine ties and 33 no results so far.

David Warner (currently 92 innings) is 36 runs away from reaching 4,000 in ODI cricket; only two men will have ever got their quicker, provided he picks up those runs in this match (Amla & Richards, Kohli reached it in 93).

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) comes into this game having just become only the second bowler ever to take six wickets (6/52 v New Zealand) in a Champions Trophy innings (MF Maharoof, 6/14 v West Indies, 2006).

Mashrafe Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan are both set to equal Mohammad Ashraful`s Bangladesh record of 175 ODI appearances in this match.

Here is all you need to know about today's tie:

The two squads are as follows:

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Aaron Smith, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal Mohammad Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Shafiul Islam.

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: June 5 (Monday) at 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

TV Listing: Star Sports 1

Online Streaming: Hotstar

TAGS

Aus vs Ban LiveLive Cricket ScoreAustralia vs Bangladeshlive cricketSteve SmithMashrafe MortazaCricket Live

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

ICC Champions Trophy: Virender Sehwag brutally trolls Sourav Ganguly, Shane Warne for &#039;following their dreams&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virender Sehwag brutally trolls Soura...

Not MS Dhoni, but THIS is the &#039;calmest man alive&#039; according to Trent Boult
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Not MS Dhoni, but THIS is the 'calmest man alive'...

ICC Champions Trophy: England's Steven Finn eager to s...
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: England's Steven Finn eager to s...

David Warner slams CA yet again, says players can&#039;t play after July 1 in case of &#039;no contracts&#039;
cricket

David Warner slams CA yet again, says players can't pl...

Does Cristiano Ronaldo deserve a fifth Ballon d`Or? Real Madrid fans definitely think so
Football

Does Cristiano Ronaldo deserve a fifth Ballon d`Or? Real Ma...

Champions League: Newly crowned champions Real Madrid received as living &#039;legends&#039; back home
Football

Champions League: Newly crowned champions Real Madrid recei...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI 112/3 (15.0 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method)
AFG 93 (13.3 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 4  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 0 0 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets