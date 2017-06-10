ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia vs England – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: In a nutshell, it is a do-or-die situation for Australia when they take on title favourites England, at Edgbaston, today.

The Australian side has not been able to test their skills on English pitch, this season. Just that one warm-up victory over Sri Lanka and that's it. Another warm-up game and two consecutive group stage fixtures – all washed out due to rain, have added onto their frustration as they head on to their final match which indeed will decide their fate in the campaign. Interestingly, all matches played at Edgbaston in this tournament had been affected by rain.

England, the host nation, are all rest assured for a semi-final berth having won both their outings – New Zealand and Bangladesh. However, nothing could be more of a delight to the English boys in defeating their old-time rivals Australia. And that too just a few months before the Ashes.

Skipper Eoin Morgan said, "The opportunity to end Australia's Champions Trophy hopes on Saturday is his equivalent of the Ashes. "I've been in a position where I haven't played in Ashes cricket, and certainly there are other guys down in the changing room [in the same situation]."

Australia have so far bowled full, twice (against New Zealand and Bangladesh) and had their chance to bat just for minutes to count. So nothing much can be said about the team, except for Glenn Maxwell and his struggle to keep his name in the playing XI list. Travis Head has already replaced him as the spin bowler, thus will have to prove his worth with the willow. The pace quartet that Steve Smith has been boasting about prior to the tournament will rightfully have their test against the English side whom they will take on just a few months from now.

As for the English team, Jason Roy is a big concern. His jittery start in both the matches has left him as the only English batsman to not have contributed enough. Despite averaging just around eight in the last eight ODI matches, the opener has got the back of team skipper. Morgan said, "Jason speaks to everybody and understands that everybody goes through bad patches," he said. "The thing that we emphasise is that we believe his score is around the corner. Let's hope it's tomorrow." The other concern was Jake Ball, however, the pacer proved his worth with a splendid spell against New Zealand, thus rightfully filling up the shoes of injured Chris Woakes.

So how does Group A look as of now – a win for England means Aussies pack their bags, a win for Australia would take both the teams to the semi-final stage and a wash-out or a tie would imply that England and Bangladesh head into the next round.

Squads:

Australia: Steven Smith(c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

England: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Steven Finn

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England is on Saturday, June 10.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England match will be played at Edgbaston.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket.