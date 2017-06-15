ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Dale Steyn expects great finale from 'champs' Pakistan

New Delhi: Scripting a scintillating eight-wicket victory over host nation England at Cardiff on Wednesday, Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan stormed into the ICC Champions Trophy final.

With the victory, Pakistan drew immense praise from all corners of the cricketing universe. And one of them came from veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn.

Post the win, Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate the green jersey on their victory. He tweeted, "Well done Pakistan."

Heading into the match, Pakistan had all cards against them. The eighth-ranked side was simply not the favourites against England, who remained unbeaten in all their group stage ties. But the former defied all odds to come forth and register a ravishing win over the English side. The 33-year-old further added, "Rankings mean nothing in the knockout format."

Addressing the Pakistani side as champions, Steyn is already expecting a great Champions Trophy final. He concluded by saying, "Gana be a great final with the way these champs are playing."

Some could even speculate this as a warning for their opponents in the final. Especially with the way the Pakistani bowling attack has frayed themselves up in their last three matches, reducing the opponents to well below the 250-run mark.

As for the tournament, the second finalist will be decided today at Edgbaston when defending champions India take on Bangladesh.