ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Danushka Gunathilaka replaces injured Chamara Kapugedera in Sri Lanka squad

London: Sri Lankan batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy one-day international tournament due to a right knee injury.Confirming the news, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that 30-year-old Kapugedera sustained the injury when he landed awkwardly during a training session on Wednesday. The subsequent radiographic investigation revealed a meniscal tear on the right knee.

"Kapugedara [had] a heavy pounding on the right knee when he landed on it awkwardly during a fielding drill this morning and the radiographic investigation has revealed a meniscal tear coupled with an acute tendon injury," ESPNcricinfo quoted the SLC, as saying."Tournament and SLC medical experts have recommended a supervised convalescence of two weeks, followed by a review of the injury," the cricket board added.

Opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, who was on stand-by in England, has been roped in as a replacement for Kapugedera.Gunathilaka will officially be replacing Kapugedara, but effectively will take the place of Upul Tharanga, who has been suspended for two matches for slow over rate, at the top of the order.

Kapugedara`s middle order spot is most likely to be taken by a fit-again Angelo Mathews, who will feature in his first ODI since August last year.In what could be expected as a seam-friendly surface at The Oval, Sri Lanka can expect a stern challenge from the India pacers, especially from Umesh Yadav.

The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence after they thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method) at Edgbaston on Sunday and would go into their match against Sri Lanka at the Oval to be played on Thursday as clear favourites.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die situation as they have to clinch victory against India to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.