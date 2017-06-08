close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England will not give Aussies easy ride, says Jos Buttler

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper -- who along with Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan survive from the 2013 Champions Trophy side that beat Australia at the same stage and at the same Edgbaston ground -- added there would be no let-up in Birmingham from him and his team-mates despite securing their place in the last four.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 09:03
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England will not give Aussies easy ride, says Jos Buttler
PTI

London: Jos Buttler says England will not flinch in the face of some aggressive Australian bowling in their Champions Trophy group match on Saturday, and will hopefully deal a blow to their old rivals` title hopes.

The 26-year-old wicketkeeper -- who along with Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan survive from the 2013 Champions Trophy side that beat Australia at the same stage and at the same Edgbaston ground -- added there would be no let-up in Birmingham from him and his team-mates despite securing their place in the last four.

Buttler, who scored an invaluable 61 not out in England`s 87-run win over New Zealand on Tuesday to clinch their semi-final spot, claimed the England players were thinking more of maintaining their momentum than potentially eliminating Australia.

The Australians -- who have been bedevilled by the weather with two no results against Bangladesh and New Zealand -- could still go through depending on the outcome of the other group game between the Kiwis and the Bangladeshis.

"We won`t think too much about it... but it is always nice to know that would be the outcome if we did win," said Buttler.

"We now know we have qualified for the semi-finals, but we want to be going into a semi-final on the back of a win -- and we`ll be desperate to do that on Saturday."

Buttler, who hopes Saturday`s game will be remembered more for its cricket than was the case in 2013 when Australian opener David Warner punched Root in a Birmingham bar, said any match with Australia was always a big occasion no matter what was at stake.

"Of course... any England-Australia game is a huge game," he said.

"Both sides are very aggressive, attacking teams. We will not change our style of cricket. We`ll keep trying to take them on.

"They`ve got some good pace bowlers, but we`ll try and be aggressive with the bat as well."

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017EnglandAustraliaJos Buttlercricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh, New Zealand&#039;s hopes on line in their final Group A clash
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh, New Zealand's h...

French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic &#039;tanked&#039; third set 6-0 against Dominic Thiem, feels tennis legend John McEnroe
Tennis

French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic 'tanked' third s...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma reveals Team India&#039;s &#039;Baahubali&#039; and it&#039;s not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma reveals Team India's 'Baahuba...

French Open 2017: Andy Murray storms past Kei Nishikori into semi-final; unhappy with time violation rules
Tennis

French Open 2017: Andy Murray storms past Kei Nishikori int...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka hit by Chamara Kapugedera injury blow ahead of crucial India clash
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Sri Lanka hit by Chamara Kapuged...

International Friendly: Alvaro Morata saves Spain in four-g...
Football

International Friendly: Alvaro Morata saves Spain in four-g...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

PAK 119/3 (27.0 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA 219/8 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 151 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets