close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan vows England will 'stay true' to beliefs after Pakistan heartbreak

Wednesday`s loss in Cardiff meant England`s wait for a first major ICC one-day international tournament triumph will continue until at least 2019 -- when they stage the next World Cup.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:05
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan vows England will &#039;stay true&#039; to beliefs after Pakistan heartbreak
PTI

Cardiff: England captain Eoin Morgan insisted his side would stay true to their attacking style after an eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final thrashing by Pakistan.

Wednesday`s loss in Cardiff meant England`s wait for a first major ICC one-day international tournament triumph will continue until at least 2019 -- when they stage the next World Cup.

Since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition, England had won plaudits for the dynamic way they had re-invented themselves as a `white-ball` side and they came into this match having won 11 of their previous 12 ODIs.

They were also the only team in the eight-nation Champions Trophy to have won all three of their group games.

But they failed to come to terms with batting on a used pitch after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss.

England collapsed to 211 all out, with no batsman making a fifty in an innings where they could not manage a single six.

Even usually big-hitting all-rounder Ben Stokes -- fresh from an unbeaten century against Australia at Edgbaston -- took 64 balls to make a 34 that, remarkably, did not include a solitary boundary.

Pakistan then cruised to their victory target, finishing on 215 for two with a massive 77 balls to spare.

But Morgan promised lessons would be learnt for two years` time.

"One of the huge contributing factors towards topping our table and playing very good cricket in the group stages is that we`ve stayed true to what we believe in and what`s worked for us the last couple of years, and I think that`s the continued formula for the future," the Middlesex batsman told reporters.

"I think it will have to evolve in whatever manner the game does over the next two years in the lead-in to the World Cup, but certainly I think we`re moving in the right direction.

"One of the things about knockout cricket is that you have to adapt to conditions," the 30-year-old former Ireland star added.

"It`s a big challenge jumping from venue to venue but we`re going to have to do that with the World Cup so it`s important for us to go through games like today for our experience."Morgan, however, did give credit to Pakistan for their victory by saying: "I thought they bowled really well. They adjusted to conditions extremely well."

But he indicated the nature of the pitch made it more like a sub-continental surface than a British one.

"I think, going into today`s game knowing that we were going to play on a used wicket potentially brought Pakistan`s game closer to their home (conditions)," he said.

"So it was a big challenge and one that was too far for us."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had a simpler explanation for Wednesday`s outcome, saying: "We played very well. That`s why we won."Meanwhile England coach Trevor Bayliss reckoned a semi-final exit was consistent with an ODI ranking of fourth.

"All credit to Pakistan today, they were too good for us," Bayliss told Sky Sports.

"Two hundred and fifty or 260 would have been a good score and then it would have been a different run chase," the Australian added.

"Our bowlers probably tried to chase the wickets too much and served up too many half-volleys.

"There`s a number of our guys who haven`t been at this level before and it is a learning curve.

"Finishing third or fourth, I think that`s about right where we sit in world cricket at the moment.

"We`ve got a long way to go until we reach the level we want to get to and a level I believe we`re good enough to get to."

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017Eoin MorganEnglandPakistanSarfraz Ahmedcricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his &#039;super powers&#039; in front of Virat Kohli ahead of India-Bangladesh match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his 'super powers'...

Champions Trophy 2017, semi-final 1: Waqar Younis slams Eoin Morgan&#039;s &#039;lame excuse&#039; after loss against Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017, semi-final 1: Waqar Younis slams Eoi...

ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed &amp; Co for stunning win over England in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed & Co...

Football

French Football Federation president expects Zinedine Zidan...

Football

Manchester United complete signing of Benfica defender Vict...

Boxer Floyd Mayweather to take on MMA star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas superfight
Other Sports

Boxer Floyd Mayweather to take on MMA star Conor McGregor i...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets