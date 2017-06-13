close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone wants to see an India-England final, says Virat Kohli

The defending champions are up against England in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy to be played on June 15.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 15:35
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone wants to see an India-England final, says Virat Kohli

London: Done with the tough part of making it through the league phase, Indian captain Virat Kohli says opposition hardly matters in the Champions Trophy semifinal and final even though an India-England final is what everybody seems to want.

India will take on Bangladesh in the second semifinal on Thursday after England and Pakistan play out the first last- four clash tomorrow.

The Indian cricket captain was joined by some of his teammates, including former captain M S Dhoni, and coach bowler Anil Kumble at a special reception at the Lord's Cricket Ground last evening.

The event was hosted by the Indian High Commission to mark the UK-India Year of Culture.

"It would not have mattered who we were playing in the semis. The league phase is the toughest. We have an opportunity to win one game and enter the finals. Everyone wants to see an India-England final. If both teams play well, people might get what they want to see," he said.

Asked which team he would prefer to come up against in the finals, he added: "Anyone. We would just be happy to be in the finals."

Kohli said it was a treat to be welcomed by "massive crowds wherever we play".

"If there is a sunny day in England, there is no better place to play cricket. The white ball hasn't historically swung as much here. When the clouds comes in, the conditions become a bit more difficult," he said.

"You have to respect the conditions here regardless of what score you are batting at. That is the beautiful thing about playing here, it challenges you as a batsman," he added.

The reception marked the launch of 'Cricket Connects' exhibition, which opens at the Nehru Centre in London and will be touring Edinburgh and Birmingham as a celebration of cricketing ties between India and the UK.

"What better way to connect than cricket. Everyone is hoping for an India-England final at The Oval in this special UK-India Year of Culture. May the better team win," said Indian high commissioner to the UK, Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha.

The reception was attended by a number of former India and England cricket personalities including Farookh Engineer, Dilip Doshi and former England players Andrew Strauss and Monty Panesar.

TAGS

Virat KohliIndia vs EnglandICC Champions Trophyindian cricket teamEngland Cricket Team

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Arsenal players glad about manager Arsene Wenger's new...
Football

Arsenal players glad about manager Arsene Wenger's new...

Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final: Despite Pakistan&#039;s comeback, hosts England favourites to seal final berth
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy, 1st semi-final: Despite Pakistan's c...

Ram Gopal Verma faces severe backlash for posting inappropriate photo of Sania Mirza on Instagram
Tennis

Ram Gopal Verma faces severe backlash for posting inappropr...

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming, Live score: AFC Asian C...
Football

India vs Kyrgyzstan Live streaming, Live score: AFC Asian C...

On Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli&#039;s speculated rift: Great relationships have greater challenges, says Michael Clarke
cricket

On Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli's speculated rift: Great re...

CT 2017, Ind vs Ban: Mental strength will be key against India, feels ex-Bangladesh skipper
ICC Champions Trophycricket

CT 2017, Ind vs Ban: Mental strength will be key against In...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI 138/6 (39.2 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
AFG 135 (37.3 ov)
SL 236 (49.2 ov)
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
PAK 237/7 (44.5 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

TBC Vs TBC

June 14 
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets