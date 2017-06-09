close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles in times of tragedy, says Angelo Mathews

"It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some terrible times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them (Sri Lankan people) a (reason to) smile," the soft-spoken Sri Lanka skipper said at the post- match conference here last night.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 10:56
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles in times of tragedy, says Angelo Mathews
PTI

London: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hopes that their victory against India in the Champions Trophy may just bring back smiles in the faces of their countrymen after the tragic times in recent past where hundreds of people lost their lives due to a devastating flood.

"It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some terrible times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them (Sri Lankan people) a (reason to) smile," the soft-spoken Sri Lanka skipper said at the post- match conference here last night.

Mathews was happy that Sri Lanka's traditional Papare band (people come with a drum and trumpet) was present in full force at the Oval yesterday.

"That's our trademark, Papare. They come all over wherever we play. The Sri Lankan people like to have fun."

Mathews termed the ambience as if they were playing a World Cup final.

"It was like playing a World Cup final. It was so noisy and a great atmosphere. We all know that Indian fans travel, and they are right behind their team. I must thank all the Sri Lankan supporters that came out here. Even though it was in little numbers, it was fantastic support for us. We really thank all of them," the skipper said.

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017Angelo MathewsSri LankaIndiaIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherton during India-Sri Lanka match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

CT 2017: When Sourav Ganguly was trolled by Michael Atherto...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Prev...

Champions Trophy 2017: We are not invincible, says Virat Kohli ahead of &#039;virtual quarters&#039;
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017: We are not invincible, says Virat Ko...

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectful remarks on Virat Kohli after loss against Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectfu...

Ind vs SL: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka after stunning win over star-studded Men in Blue in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Ind vs SL: Twitterati hail Sri Lanka after stunning win ove...

CT 2017, Ind vs SL: Kumar Sangakkara inspired Sri Lanka&#039;s stunning win over India, says Angelo Mathews
ICC Champions Trophycricket

CT 2017, Ind vs SL: Kumar Sangakkara inspired Sri Lanka...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

India Vs Sri Lanka

June 8  03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets