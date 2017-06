ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Grateful we could bring smiles in times of tragedy, says Angelo Mathews

London: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews hopes that their victory against India in the Champions Trophy may just bring back smiles in the faces of their countrymen after the tragic times in recent past where hundreds of people lost their lives due to a devastating flood.

"It was very pleasing for us to give them a win because we had some terrible times in the recent past, especially with losing a lot of lives due to floods and we are very grateful that we could give them (Sri Lankan people) a (reason to) smile," the soft-spoken Sri Lanka skipper said at the post- match conference here last night.

Mathews was happy that Sri Lanka's traditional Papare band (people come with a drum and trumpet) was present in full force at the Oval yesterday.

"That's our trademark, Papare. They come all over wherever we play. The Sri Lankan people like to have fun."

Mathews termed the ambience as if they were playing a World Cup final.

"It was like playing a World Cup final. It was so noisy and a great atmosphere. We all know that Indian fans travel, and they are right behind their team. I must thank all the Sri Lankan supporters that came out here. Even though it was in little numbers, it was fantastic support for us. We really thank all of them," the skipper said.