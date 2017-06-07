close
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India cannot afford to get complacent against Sri Lanka, says Virat Kohli's childhood coach

A defeat for Sri Lanka will end Sri Lanka`s hope of making it to the last four whereas a win for India would ensure India of the semi-final spot.

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 16:36
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India cannot afford to get complacent against Sri Lanka, says Virat Kohli&#039;s childhood coach
PTI

New Delhi: India should not be overconfident post their thumping win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Champions Trophy opener and should concentrate on playing good cricket and not get complacent in their game against Sri Lanka, insists skipper Virat Kohli`s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence after they thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method) at Edgbaston on Sunday and would go into their match against Sri Lanka at the Oval to be played on Thursday as clear favourites.On the other hand, Sri Lanka find themselves in a do-or-die situation after being thrashed by South Africa in their opening match."Sri Lanka are a very good side and can surprise any team. Therefore, India should not be complacent but should concentrate on playing good cricket. They have to remain focused and play good cricket," Sharma told ANI.

"I don`t think there would be that much pressure on India during the Sri Lanka game but the Virat Kohli-led side cannot afford to be complacent. They should not be overconfident that they have achieved a comprehensive win over Pakistan. They cannot afford to take Sri Lanka lightly," he added.Heaping praise on the defending champions for their clinical performance against Pakistan, Sharma said, "It was a brilliant performance from Team India against Pakistan. It was a comprehensive win for India where everyone performed."

The islanders had a nightmare start to their campaign, losing regular skipper Angelo Mathews to a calf injury before going down to South Africa in their Group B opener. And they also lost their stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga who has been suspended for two matches for team`s slow over rate in the Proteas defeat.A defeat for Sri Lanka will end Sri Lanka`s hope of making it to the last four whereas a win for India would ensure India of the semi-final spot.

Live Score Card

Live
PAK
SA 0/0 (0.0 ov)
AUS 83/1 (16.0 ov)
Match Abandoned
BAN 182 (44.3 ov)
WI 147/3 (19.2 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
AFG 146/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG 310 (49.3 ov)
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs
NZ 223 (44.3 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs South Africa

June 7  06: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
England beat New Zealand by 87 runs

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 2 2 0 4
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 2 0 1 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 151 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets