ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up tie – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date, Time, Squad

New Delhi: Defending champions India and Bangladesh get one last chance to test their skills prior to the coveted ICC Champions Trophy, when the two face each other for the final warm-up match on Tuesday.

Playing their first ODI match since Janury this year, India kick started their warm-up session for the tournament defeating New Zealand by 45 runs by the Duckworth Lewis method. The victory was owned by the pacers, who put forth an impressive display with ball, bundling the Kiwis for mere 189. However, the rain-truncated match, couldn't witness the batsmen being tested.

Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma, who missed out on the first warm-match against the Black Caps, will play in the second warm-up game. The Bangladesh encounter will prove worthy for the opener, who would be looking to settle into the English conditions. Even the left-handed talisman Yuvraj Singh is back, and would be eager to pull and drive a few shots ahead of team's title defence campaign.

Bangladesh, on the other side, failed to grab a victory despite dominating the match on most halves against Pakistan. A patient knock from the experienced Shoaib Malik and a late blitz form tail ender Fahim Ashraf sealed the match in Pakistan's favour. Bangladesh have one last chance to test their bench strength before heading into the tournament.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam

When is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

The warm-up match between India and Bangladesh is on Sunday, May 30.

At what time is the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

The warm-up match between India and Bangladesh is at 3:00 pm IST

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

Star Sports 1 will show a live telecast of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the warm-up match of ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh?

One can watch the live streaming of the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh on Hotstar.