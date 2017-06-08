ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Sri Lanka – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: After crumbling down an inexperienced Pakistan team in their opening tie of ICC Champions Trophy, India will aim to continue with their dominant force against Sri Lanka and take a step forward to the semi-final stage, when the two nations meet for a Group B clash at the Oval, today.

Hammering down Sarfraz Ahmed-led team by 124 runs, India proved to the cricketing world why they are considered the favourite there at England. With the win, Virat Kohli and men shrugged off all the tension that cluttered ahead of the high-voltage opener.

To start off, opener Rohit Sharma's sublime knock of 91 runs served as a definite reassurance for the current title holders, along side Shikhar Dhawan, who was always there on the positive side of the thought.

Second on the list, Virat Kohli bounced back from a poor 2014 England season to notch up six boundaries and three sixes to weave a brilliant 81 runs. He had even slammed a fifty against the Blackcaps during their warm-up encounter.

Left-handed talisman Yuvraj Singh powered through a shorter Edgbastan ground to score a fifty, while Hardik Pandya, who was a surprise up-the-order promotion, blazed through to smack three sixes and scopre 20 off just 6 deliveries.

The formidable batting line-up was backed-up by a fiery bowling attack who bundled out their arch-rivals to mere 164 runs in just 33.4 overs.

The Sri Lankan side had rather been on the opposite side, having displayed a complete contrasting performance to go down by 96 runs against South Africa in their opener.

What adds to their concern is – the current form and fitness of skipper Angelo Mathews, stand-in skipper Upul Tharanga - who has been suspended for two games owing to slow-over rate and finally Chamara Kapudegera being out of the tournament due to injury. In such circumstances, star pacer Lasith Malinga will be expected to bank in on his experience and deliver a notch higher.

The side that has been 'said to be still in a rebuilding state' will aim to mend things against the current title holders to stay in contention for the semi-final berth.

In his ICC Column, former captain Kumar Sangakkara had mentioned that the Islanders need to show all aggression and arrogance against the Indians to secure a victory.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka is on Tuesday, June 8.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka match will be played at the Oval.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Sri Lanka?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar.