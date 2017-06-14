ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root's early wicket can cause jitters in English camp, says Shahid Afridi

New Delhi: A nail-biting three-wickets win over Asian rivals Sri Lanka, and Pakistan march into the semi-final to face the unbeaten England team in Cardiff, today. Ahead of the crucial clash, former Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi seems to have some advice for his team. He felt that Sarfraz Ahmed-led side should emulate a similar bowling performance that upset the Lankans, against England.

In his exclusive column on ICC, the former skipper started off praising Eoin Morgan's men and the way they picked themselves up in the last two years.

He said, "Under Eoin Morgan, England has rejuvenated beyond recognition and is now one of the leading limited overs sides. The English batsmen play the game with a great degree of freedom and positivity and are always ready to assert their superiority over the opposition."

"England has posted 300-plus scores with unerring regularity in recent games, which is largely due to the abundance of talent, power and skill in its batting line-up, which runs deep."

Afridi then quickly shifted onto the manner in which Pakistan can wreck havoc around England's formidable batting line-up. He reckoned that with Joe Root being in a tremendous form this season, his early wicket can boost up the Pakistani squad.

The 37-year-old wrote, "The wicket of Joe Root would be extremely crucial tomorrow. Root is their pivotal player at number three and if he is sent packing early on, Pakistan can cause jitters in the English camp."

However, he did warn just getting Root won't end Pakistan's trouble. Against their arch rivals, Australia, the pacers had bundled out England's top-order line-up with Root early into their innings. It was Ben Stokes' phenomenal 102 alongside skipper Eoin Morgan's 87 that helped the host nation shut the door on the Aussies.

"Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Butler, etc are all more than capable of playing match-winning innings. In fact, no team in the world can match the host’s strength and a sheer number of match-winners in both batting and bowling," Afridi wrote. "Pakistan bowlers would have to make regular inroads if they are to restrict England’s free-flowing batting line-up."

Speaking about Pakistan's batting, Shahid feels that the seniors need to make their presence felt against England's daunting bowling line-up.

"The game tomorrow provides Hafeez, Malik and other seniors in the team this opportunity and I really hope that they raise their hand and deliver an inspired performance that can be remembered for years to come."

He concluded by saying, "I wish Pakistan the very best and hope the team fights hard and gives England a real run for its money. We are in for a cracking game at Cardiff. As always I am rooting for my team."