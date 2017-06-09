ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: In a nutshell, it is a battle for survival, provided the rest fall in place. Both teams, New Zealand and Bangladesh, will be heading into the penultimate Group A clash at Cardiff, to secure a win and stay in contention for the semi-final berth. Just a short hindrance – hosts England will have to beat Australia, to pave their way in.

New Zealand have failed to befriend luck when they flew down to England for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Kiwis' attempt to grab a victory against trans-Tasmanian rival Australia in their opener, was washed out by the torrential rainfall in London. Against England, skipper Kane Williamson's knock of 87 did put Blackcaps on a comfortable march towards a stiff 311-run target. But a brilliant bowling spell from Liam Plunkett (4/55) and Jake Ball (2/31) halted their race ahead.

For Bangladesh, much has been the same. They started off with a defeat against the host nation, despite some ravishing knocks from Tamim Iqbal (128) and Mushfiqur Rahim (79). In their second match, rain intervened, forcing them to share a point each with Australia.

The two teams have met quite often in the last six months and thus are aware of each other's weaknesses. Back in December, Kane Williamson's men grabbed a 3-0 ODI series win against the Bangla Tigers on home soil. More recently, it was only last month that the two clashed in a tri-nation series. Although New Zealand thumped down Bangladesh in their first encounter, the latter avenged their thirst with a 5-wicket victory, a week later. Thus, it is New Zealand who hold the upper edge.

Heading into the game, Bangladeshi batsmen have to come forth all guns blazing against the formidable pace attack of the Kiwis. They can't afford to rely on opener Tamim Iqbal all the time. Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman have to contribute strongly to the total.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Mustafizur Rahman needs to find an alternative to get onto the nerves of the batsmen. The bowling attack should head in with a clear plan of knocking down the daunting batting trio of Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi and Kane Williamson early into their innings to draw momentum.

And about rain – surprising as it may sound, but a heavy shower there at Cardiff would bid adieu to New Zealand, while Bangladesh can still keep their hopes alive, provided England can beat Australia by a big margin.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh is on Friday, June 9.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh match will be played at Cardiff

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between New Zealand and Bangladesh?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket.