ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squad

New Delhi: Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan would aim to overturn their six-match losing streak at ICC Champions Trophy and rise from a humiliating opener against arch-rivals India, to defeat South Africa at Edgbaston, today and stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

Pakistan started off with their campaign around much of a hype revolving around India-Pakistan high-voltage clash. But it seemed that all off the electrifying display of the game came from the Men in Blue.

The bowling attack lacked depth, with the bat, their performance remained dismal and above all, sloppy fielding – all added on to the concern of a fairly inexperienced Pakistani team that headed to England with the dream to clinch their first ever Champions Trophy.

Coach Mickey Arthur didn't step back at accepting the team's fault. He felt, that few of the players "were in the clouds at the start" and also went ahead to express his concern over the fact that "...and it has been for a period of time - is we just do the basics wrong."

"My issue is fear," Arthur said right after their first game. "My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on and just believing in themselves and believing that they can take the game on." Thus, the green jersey have to regroup and avoid yet another Sunday hammering, to tick around in the tournament.

South African side are on a higher note after defeating Sri Lanka in their campaign opener by a comfortable 96-run margin, at The Oval. A splendid hundred woven by Hashim Amla saw Proteas post a 300-run target, but the Islanders seemed comfortable right from the start to chase down the fighting total. 116 for two was where they stood at the 18th over and added much of the concern to the AB de Villiers. Bowling attack shifted back to leggie Imran Tahir, whose deceptive googlies once again came handy as the opponents crumbled to 203 all out with still eight overs to go.

One more win and AB de Villiers-led side would become the second team to make it to the semis, however, the African nation have had the habit of choking at crucial moments and could see the Pakistani side banking on the situation.

Squads :

Pakistan – Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Rumman Raees

South Africa – Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Farhaan Behardien, Morne Morkel

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa is on Tuesday, June 7.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa will start at 6:00pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa match will be played at the Edgbaston.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and South Africa?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket