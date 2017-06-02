close
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rain forces Team India to practice indoors ahead of Pakistan clash

The Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham is all set to host the most-awaited clash of the tournament when India will take on Pakistan on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 22:33
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Rain forces Team India to practice indoors ahead of Pakistan clash
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

New Delhi: The ICC Champions Trophy is back in  England and so are the rain-hit cricket clashes.

In almost all the games of the tournament so far, rain-gods have intervened.

Australia and New Zealand are playing their first game of the tournament at Edgbaston and their game has been halted because of rain thrice already. That is why the game has been reduced to 46 overs-a-side.

The Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham is all set to host the most-awaited clash of the tournament when India will take on Pakistan on Sunday.

Despite playing two warm-up games before the tournament proper got underway, Team India wanted to practice ahead of the high-voltage clash but the rain-affected ground wasn’t safe for the players to hold outside nets sessions.

Team India had to practice indoors as BCCI posted pictures of Team India on Twitter, where captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were seen practicing during their indoor net session. The caption of the pictures says, “The rain is keeping #TeamIndia indoors #CT17 

The defending champions were hit by rain in the 2013 edition of the tournament as well. England was up against MS Dhoni's men and it started pouring in Birmingham. The match was reduced to 20 overs-a-side game and India lifted their second ICC Champions Trophy by defeating the host by five runs.

The Men in Blue won both the warm-up matches in the current edition. Virat Kohli’s side defeated New Zealand by 45 runs (D/L method) and humiliated Bangladesh by 240 runs. 

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, India, Pakistan, cricket news, BCCI

