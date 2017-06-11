close
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semi-finalists

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 12:22
PTI

New Delhi: Ahead on India's crucial do-or-die clash against South Africa, former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has come forth to reveal his choice of the top four teams that are likely to make it to the semi-final stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

With much ease the Master Blaster picked his three teams – England, Australia, and India. However, he was quite hesitant and seemed a little puzzled over the fourth team. The legend of the game was confused between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and in the end put his hope behind the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side predicting a 60 per cent chances of winning.

In an interview to ICC, Sachin said, "My four candidates for semi-finals – I would stick to England Australia India and between Sri Lanka and Pakistan – it will be a tough call. If Pakistan field well then they have a 60 percent chance of making it through. If they don’t field well then Sri Lanka will go through."

As for the present scenario, England's victory over Australia sent the later back to home as the host nation head into the semi-final stage along side Bangladesh from Group A.

For Group B, one-half of the fate will be decided when India takes on South Africa today at the Oval and the other half by tomorrow when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.  

