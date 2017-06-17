ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh blast Aamer Sohail's match-fixing allegations on Sarfraz Ahmed

New Delhi: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh have both come forth in support of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed after the latter was accused by their former cricketer Aamer Sohail for match fixing in the underway ICC Champions Trophy 2017, at England.

Former skipper and chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board was recently quoted lambasting Sarfraz during a panel discussion on Pakistani news channel Samaa.

The 50-year-old said, "Sarfraz needs to be told that you have not done anything great. Someone has helped you to win these matches. There is no reason for you (Sarfraz) to rejoice. We all know what happens behind the scenes. I can't tell you who have won them the games. If asked, I will say that the prayers of the fans and God have won them the games. They have been brought to the final due to external factors and not on the basis of their performances."

"The boys now need to be level-headed and focussed on playing good cricket. We all are well aware of everyone's calibre. If you do something wrong, then we will tell you about the same. If you do something correct, we will appreciate you. So, they should keep themselves level-headed, otherwise they would not be able to go much ahead."

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Sourav Ganguly, when asked about the same called it 'stupid' and 'ridiculous.' "Somebody who has played the game for his country and captained it should appreciate the way they have come to the final," the former Indian opener said.

In fact, the left-handed talisman went on to praise Sarfraz as well as the Pakistani team and how they have defied all odds to reach their maiden Champions Trophy final. He said, "There's no support, there's no structure, there's no first-class cricket, they don't have international cricket back at home, and just see who they have beaten: South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to get to a Champions Trophy final."

"I find it absolutely ridiculous! It shows of poor culture and taste, and I know Aamer well and he's been a friend... but he should not be doing all of this," said the 44-year-old.

He was joined by former teammate Harbhajan Singh who also offered his views. The offie said, " "I'm sure he's one of the more respected cricketers in Pakistan, but if you do such things where you don't respect your own team then obviously, in the end, you are (Aamer) going to lose respect."

Ganguly went ahead to point out, "The likes of Sarfaraz and some of these boys are used to all this. This isn't the first time I am hearing this."

He, in fact, asked the precision behind such allegations – "How can Pakistan influence their qualification into a final? How?"

Bhajji concluded saying, "I feel so bad when people work so hard and your ex-captains or ex-players talk really bad about the team."

And so indeed. Pakistan, being world no.8, rose from the ashes of their 124-run defeat in their opener to clinch victory over South Africa, Sri Lanka and finally England in the semis to storm into their maiden Champions Trophy final.