ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stand-in Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga suspended for two games

London: Sri Lanka`s stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended for two matches due to his team`s slow over rate in Saturday`s Champions Trophy game against South Africa, the International Cricket Council said.

Sri Lanka completed their 50 overs more than half an hour behind schedule during the 96-run defeat by the South Africans at The Oval.

"Tharanga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

Tharanga, deputising as captain for the injured Angelo Mathews, will miss Sri Lanka`s remaining Group B matches against India and Pakistan.