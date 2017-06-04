ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stand-in Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga suspended for two games
Sri Lanka completed their 50 overs more than half an hour behind schedule during the 96-run defeat by the South Africans at The Oval.
London: Sri Lanka`s stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended for two matches due to his team`s slow over rate in Saturday`s Champions Trophy game against South Africa, the International Cricket Council said.
"Tharanga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.
Tharanga, deputising as captain for the injured Angelo Mathews, will miss Sri Lanka`s remaining Group B matches against India and Pakistan.
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan
June 4 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa
June 3 03:00 pm IST
South Africa won by 96 runs
England Vs Bangladesh
June 1 03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0