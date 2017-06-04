ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Steven Finn replaces injured Chris Woakes in England's squad

New Delhi: Hosts England were dealt with a major blow when following their win in the opening encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it was revealed that Chris Wokes has been ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

The all-rounder had to walk off the field after bowling only two overs against Bangladesh at the Oval.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced today that Woakes will be replaced by speedster Steven Finn.

The 28-year old pacer has bagged 102 wickets in 69 ODIs at an average of 29.37. Finn makes his return to the side at the back of some good show for the England Lions against South Africa A. He picked up five wickets in the first two games.

Finn has played only four ODIs since September 2015, three of which came against the West Indies earlier this year.

Ben Stokes, who leads the charge of England's pace battery, is accompanied by Jake Ball, Mark Wood, David Willey and Liam Plunkett. Thus, it seems unlikely that Finn would find a place in the Playing XI easily, as England already boast of a strong pace bowling unit.

England have a very strong chance of winning the Champions Trophy as they are one of the most balanced sides in the competition. If they manage to beat the Kiwis in their next encounter the Three Lions will make it to the semi-finals.

England were the runner-ups in the last edition of the tournament that was played in 2013 as they were defeated by Team India by runs in the final.