India, who had won the title in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be led by Virat Kohli in the 2017 edition. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 20:12
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This is how Team India celebrated warm-up win over New Zealand
Courtesy Twitter

New Delhi: Defending champions India began their ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high with a 45-run win (D/L) over New Zealand in a rain-curtailed warm up game at Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Although India's first game in the tournament proper is still days away, the men in blue took some time out to enjoy their practice match win.

India, who had won the title in 2013 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be led by Virat Kohli in the 2017 edition. 

Both ex and current skipper along with their teammates decided to dine out to celebrate their first win.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav posted a picture on Instagram captioned, "Had a good time with my teammates."

 

Had a good time with my team mates #dinner#fun#

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

Ajinkya Rahane, Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and captain Kohli can be seen having a good time in the selfie clicked by the Indian pacer.

Virat Kohli, who is the most loved cricketer on social media, also posted a selfie on Twitter.

Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 189 in 38.4 overs. Mohammed Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets.

India were steady in their chase but after 26 overs, with 129/3 on the board, it started raining and eventually the match was abandoned.

But till then, India were well ahead of the D/L par score of 84, which resulted in their win. For India, Shikhar Dhawan (40) and skipper Virat Kohli (52) were the major contributors.

Virat KohliMS DhoniICC Champions TrophyUmesh Yadav

