ICC Champions Trophy 2017: This Pakistan side has ability to beat India at Edgbaston, feels Younis Khan

The 39-year-old, however, based his belief on the fact that Champions Trophy is one very tournament where the Pakistan-side stands superior to India owing to past records. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 20:45
PTI

New Delhi: Amid all the talks about the high-octane India-Pakistan encounter on June 4 for the ICC Champions Trophy, former Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has come forth in support of the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side. He reckons that the side has the ability to defeat India when the two arch-rivals clash at Edgbaston.

The 39-year-old, however, based his belief on the fact that Champions Trophy is one very tournament where the Pakistan-side stands superior to India owing to past records. It was in 2013, that the Men in Blue managed their first victory over the green jersey in the coveted tournament, thus bringing the tally to 2-1, still lying in favour of Pakistan.

In an interview to Dawn, Younis said, "Pakistani side has the ability to beat India in Champions Trophy as Pakistan has outperformed India in the past as well."

"Pitches look good and in my opinion, even 400 runs will be easily chased down in the Champions Trophy," he added.

The former captain, however, feels that 'good fielding' would hold as the key to Pakistan's success in this tournament. He feels that apart from their bowling and batting, the team must immensely focus on fielding.

"In modern cricket, fielding is the key for winning ODIs and T20 Cricket and Pakistan team must focus on fielding and grab every opportunity," said Younis.

The right-handed batsman, who recently bid adieu to the Gentlemen's game put all his hopes on Sarfraz Ahmed to lead the team successfully in England. He, in fact, adviced the skipper to always encourage the players and keep their morale up.

"It's a great chance for Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead the side well and take Pakistan cricket forward and all will depend on him that how he leads the side," he said.  

