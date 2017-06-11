ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati hails Ben Stokes for sensational hundred against Australia

New Delhi: Even whilst England were preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy prior to its start, skipper Eoin Morgan, in his pre-tournament press conference mentioned about his ample hope for and showered immense praise on Ben Stokes.

And on Saturday evening there at Edgbaston, Ben Stokes once again proved his worth with a blistering knock of 102 not out, off 136 deliveries that confirmed their status as the top-ranked semi-finalists with six points, while knocking out the Aussies was icing on the cake.

Put to bat first, Australia put forth a total fighting total of 277 runs riding on steady innings from Aaron Finch (68), skipper Steve Smith (56) and Travis Head (71). Adil Rashid and Mark Wood outshone with the ball scalping four wickets each.

However, the host nation found themselves in hard water when reduced to 35/3 in just 5.4 overs. Captain Eoin Morgan (87) and Ben Stokes took responsibility on their shoulders to stitch a match-winning 159 runs partnership to crumble down Aussie hopes of a semi-final berth in another rain-marred encounter.

The 26-year-old, who headed back home from India as the most valuable player in the IPL, continued with his splendid display of cricket as the all-rounder struck 13 boundaries and two sixes to notch up a spectacular ton to ousted Australia.

Twitterati was full of praise for the all-rounder for his ravishing innings and here are a few of them praising the all-rounder!

Virat Kohli: That was a ridiculous shot by @benstokes38 off Cummins. One of the best shots I've seen for a while!

The India skipper recalled the 31st over where a fuller and a wider delivery from Pat Cummins was sliced over the covers with a crackling drive.

Graeme Swann: I've always loved @benstokes38 but watching him bat today took it to another level. He's the best cricketer on the planet right now

Michael Vaughan: We saw the improvement of @benstokes38 since his IPL stint today & even more fear the opposition now have like Smith who played with him !!

Grant Elliot: What a fightback from @benstokes38 and @Eoin16. England have such a well balanced team. I love watching their fearless approach. #ENGvAUS

Intrestingly, many of the commoners had a diffrent angle in praising the all rounder. Any guesses? Let's keep the curiosity alive and see if you make it out...

ben stokes

born in new zealand

plays for england

worshipped in bangladesh #ENGvAUS #CT17 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 10, 2017

All Bangladeshi restaurants in England to give free curry for life to Ben Stokes #ENGvAUS #CT17 pic.twitter.com/GqXzvZpADC — Mo Mo (@LumzanMo) June 10, 2017

Play Stopped As #BAN Fans Had Tears Of Happiness After Watching Ben Stokes Hit Century For Them. #BAN Need 38 In 58 Balls.#ENGvAUS #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/cz0MvEIOqN — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 10, 2017

And here is glimpse of how the home crowd there at Edgbaston celebrated Ban Stokes' century...

Surprisingly, the English win over Steve Smith-led Australia have pushed Bangladesh into the semi-final stage.