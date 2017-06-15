close
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Used' Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz up for sale on eBay

In a first of its kind, Riaz, who conceded 87 runs in the match against India, was put for sale by one of the disappointed Pakistani fans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 12:27
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: &#039;Used&#039; Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz up for sale on eBay

New Delhi: At a time when the Pakistani cricket team has reached the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, there is a major embarrassing news for their dressing room.

Wahab Riaz, who was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in the first match against India, is now up for grabs on e-commerce website eBay.

In a first of its kind, Riaz, who conceded 87 runs in the match against India, was put for sale by one of the disappointed Pakistani fans.

By the time eBay removed it from their website, the auction had received over 50 bids with one of the users bidding as much as 610 Australian dollars.

The screenshot of the bid has now gone viral on social media.

Wahab Riaz, Pakistan cricket, eBay

Riaz made an unwanted record in the match against India, where he became the most expensive bowler in the history of ICC Champions Trophy by conceding 87 runs.

The pacer, who was heavily criticised for his lacklustre bowling performance, took to Twitter to apologise to his fans.

"My performance has let down my nation n team, Im sorry sp to PCT fans. I tried my best but it was not good enough n I'm heart broken as well," he tweeted.

After being annihilated in the first match against India, Pakistan fought back hard to win their next two league games against South Africa and Sri Lanka to seal their berth for semi-finals.

Pakistan proved that their success was no fluke by stunning hosts England in the semi-final with an eight-wicket win to reach the finals.

TAGS

Wahab RiazICC Champions TrophyPakistan CricketeBaycricket news

