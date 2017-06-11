close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli answers R Ashwin selection question ahead of South Africa clash

The AB de Villiers led side has three left-handers – opener Quinton De Kock, David Miller and JP Duminy. Offie Ravichandran Ashwin has had a good track record against the southpaws with figures standing as 63 wickets at 24.23.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 13:05
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli answers R Ashwin selection question ahead of South Africa clash
PTI

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial must-win clash between India and South Africa, much is being speculated about off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's selection. While many greats call for him to be picked against the Proteas batting line-up, skipper Virat Kohli refused to reveal any information about the bowling strategy.

India emerged as much-of-a-threat after securing a 124-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan but crumbled with immense shock when they were left stunned by the rejuvenated Sri Lankan side. In both these fixtures, Virat Kohli led an unchanged team. Then what's the scenario in this virtual quarter-final match against South Africa, a loss against whom could see the Indian squad flying back home?

Well! The AB de Villiers led side has three left-handers – opener Quinton De Kock, David Miller and JP Duminy. Offie Ravichandran Ashwin has had a good track record against the southpaws with figures standing as 63 wickets at 24.23.

Kohli will be leading the Men in Blue in a do-or-die clash to book the semi-final berth and wouldn't gamble even for a bit probably. Every step of his will be rightfully scrutinised. And may bring back the spinner would boost the squad owing to the stats that back him up.

When asked about the same in a pre-match conference, Virat Kohli said, "Yeah, as I said there are all kinds of possibilities. We definitely have looked at the last game and where we can make a bit of change. We've already discussed those things, and yeah, I'm not going to reveal anything now, but everything is possible. You can have any sort of combination possible for us starting tomorrow."

Even former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly backed the Tamil Nadu-based bowler. In an interview to India Today, he said, "I think Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should play. Drop Hardik Pandya, bring back Ashwin. India should play five bowlers against South Africa."

Interestingly, Ashwin also got support from South Africa's batting coach Neil McKenzie. He said, "When it comes to strategy, Ashwin against left-handers should be preferred choice but I think there's quality at both ends and you need two good performances at the end of the day,"

What will be Virat's strategy is worth a watch and even more will be how the two teams battle it out in the crucial encounter at the Oval, today.   

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017Virat KohliR AshwinIndiaSouth AfricaIndia vs South AfricaSourav Gangulycricket newsAB de Villiers

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Nervous Usain Bolt wins final 100 metres race on home soil
Other Sports

Nervous Usain Bolt wins final 100 metres race on home soil

Pak-born London terrorist Khuram Butt was trying to get job with Wimbledon security firm: Report
Tennis

Pak-born London terrorist Khuram Butt was trying to get job...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four semi-finalists
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sachin Tendulkar picks his four...

Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan to buy a T20 Global League franchise in South Africa
cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan to buy a T20 Glo...

Day 4 of IISF World Cup to see Gagan Narang shooting for last time
Other Sports

Day 4 of IISF World Cup to see Gagan Narang shooting for la...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati hails Ben Stokes for sensational hundred against Australia
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Twitterati hails Ben Stokes for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Australia

June 10  03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

June 9  03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 2 1 1 2
South Africa 2 1 1 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| 193 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Adam Milne
RCB | 5 Wickets