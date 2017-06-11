ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli answers R Ashwin selection question ahead of South Africa clash

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial must-win clash between India and South Africa, much is being speculated about off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's selection. While many greats call for him to be picked against the Proteas batting line-up, skipper Virat Kohli refused to reveal any information about the bowling strategy.

India emerged as much-of-a-threat after securing a 124-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan but crumbled with immense shock when they were left stunned by the rejuvenated Sri Lankan side. In both these fixtures, Virat Kohli led an unchanged team. Then what's the scenario in this virtual quarter-final match against South Africa, a loss against whom could see the Indian squad flying back home?

Well! The AB de Villiers led side has three left-handers – opener Quinton De Kock, David Miller and JP Duminy. Offie Ravichandran Ashwin has had a good track record against the southpaws with figures standing as 63 wickets at 24.23.

Kohli will be leading the Men in Blue in a do-or-die clash to book the semi-final berth and wouldn't gamble even for a bit probably. Every step of his will be rightfully scrutinised. And may bring back the spinner would boost the squad owing to the stats that back him up.

When asked about the same in a pre-match conference, Virat Kohli said, "Yeah, as I said there are all kinds of possibilities. We definitely have looked at the last game and where we can make a bit of change. We've already discussed those things, and yeah, I'm not going to reveal anything now, but everything is possible. You can have any sort of combination possible for us starting tomorrow."

Even former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly backed the Tamil Nadu-based bowler. In an interview to India Today, he said, "I think Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should play. Drop Hardik Pandya, bring back Ashwin. India should play five bowlers against South Africa."

Interestingly, Ashwin also got support from South Africa's batting coach Neil McKenzie. He said, "When it comes to strategy, Ashwin against left-handers should be preferred choice but I think there's quality at both ends and you need two good performances at the end of the day,"

What will be Virat's strategy is worth a watch and even more will be how the two teams battle it out in the crucial encounter at the Oval, today.