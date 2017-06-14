close
Essel Group 90 years
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli sure of India's top show against Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli has ensured that India will not take Bangladesh lightly when they clash in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 10:04
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli sure of India&#039;s top show against Bangladesh
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has ensured that India will not take Bangladesh lightly when they clash in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham on Thursday.

India topped Group B after they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and South Africa comprehensively, while succumbed to Sri Lanka in a group stage clash.

Kohli scored 76 not out as India defeated South Africa in a must-win clash with 12 overs to spare.

It was an innings that helped take the Indian skipper back to number one in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

Now India return to Edgbaston where they launched their title-defence with a 124-run thrashing of arch-rivals Pakistan.

"We played in Birmingham before. We like that pitch. It suits our game," said Kohli after the win over South Africa.

"There's no looking back. There's always room for improvement. You can't rest on your laurels.''

With Pakistan facing tournament hosts England in the first semi-final in Cardiff on Wednesday, three of the four teams left in the tournament are all from the sub-continent.

Kohli mentioned that the amount of ODI cricket played in the region was a factor, but he has also been impressed with the way so many of the Asian nations have adapted to English conditions.

"Maybe because of how much limited-overs cricket we play, I think the players are getting more experienced in difficult situations," he said.

"Maybe some of the teams have really surprised the opposition with the way they have batted and bowled in certain situations."

"In the last three years we keep improving a lot," he said. "This sort of performance really help us to move forward, especially with the 2019 World Cup (in England) coming up."

India have won 26 of their 32 ODIs against Bangladesh, suffering just five defeats with one no result.

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

TBC Vs TBC

June 14 
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets

India Vs South Africa

June 11  03: 00 pm IST
India won by 8 wickets with 72 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Tamim Iqbal
223
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 197 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
| Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 8 Wickets
2 Josh Hazlewood
| 7 Wickets
3 Hassan Ali
| 3 Wickets