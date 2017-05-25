close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

» »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Well-rounded attack makes India favourites in England, believes Erapalli Prasanna

Spin great Erapalli Prasanna feels India's well-rounded attack make them favourites to defend the Champions Trophy they won four years ago.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 17:15
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Well-rounded attack makes India favourites in England, believes Erapalli Prasanna

New Delhi: Spin great Erapalli Prasanna feels India's well-rounded attack make them favourites to defend the Champions Trophy they won four years ago.

"I feel India and Australia are two most well balanced teams. They should make the final. India especially have a very good attack with six specialist bowlers," Prasanna told PTI.

The former off-spinner further said that tweakers R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will play a major role, just like they did in 2013.

Jadeja was India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets at an average of 12.13 while Ashwin took eight wickets at 22.62.

"I also wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav in the squad but probably the selectors did not pick him considering the tournament is in England where you would need seamers and all four pacers that we have will prove more than a handful," said Prasanna.

"The 20 overs bowled by spinners will also be crucial. It is a 50-over game and their job will be to stem the flow of runs and take wickets in the middle overs."

The 77-year-old added that fact nine of 15 current squad members played in the 2013 edition gives the side a settled look.

"We have a lot of experience in this current squad. The core remains the same which is the biggest advantage. With nine out of 15 from the current squad being part of the victorious 2013 squad, there will be a certain sense of familiarity with the conditions and that will help our team," the veteran said.

TAGS

ICC Champions Trophy 2017Erapalli PrasannaVirat KohliTeam Indiacricket news

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

WATCH: Emotional Tendulkar touches coach Ramakant​ Achrekar&#039;s feat at ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ special screening
cricket

WATCH: Emotional Tendulkar touches coach Ramakant​ Achrekar...

Stay Away! Irate fans warn Kamaal R Khan of dire consequences after his &#039;can&#039;t jhelo&#039; review of Tendulkar biopic &#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039;
cricket

Stay Away! Irate fans warn Kamaal R Khan of dire consequenc...

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh confident of title chances post five-wicket victory over New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh confident of title chances...

Sudirman Cup: Indian shuttlers face stern China test at quarter-finals – Preview
Badminton

Sudirman Cup: Indian shuttlers face stern China test at qua...

Is &#039;unhappy&#039; BCCI the reason behind no automatic extension for Anil Kumble?
cricket

Is 'unhappy' BCCI the reason behind no automatic...

&#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039; | London visit keeps India coach Anil Kumble out of biopic premiere
cricket

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' | London visit keeps I...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video