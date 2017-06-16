close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Aamer Sohail takes U-turn, says never accused Pakistani team of any fixing charges

Pakistan entered their maiden Champions Trophy final after defeating hosts and one of the pre-tournament favourites England in the semis.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 19:18
ICC Champions Trophy: Aamer Sohail takes U-turn, says never accused Pakistani team of any fixing charges

New Delhi: Hours after creating a storm by attributing Pakistan’s success in the Champions Trophy to a match-fixing conspiracy, Amer Sohail retracted his claim and said that his comments were misunderstood.

Speaking on a Pakistan TV news channel, the former Pakistan batsman said that ‘external factors’ were behind Sarfraz Ahmed & Co progress to the final. In a panel that also included former captain and coach Javed Miandad, Sohail said, “Sarfraz needs to be told that you have not done anything great. Someone has helped you win the game. There is no reason for you (Sarfraz) to be so happy."

"We all know what happens behind the scenes. Don’t wish to get into the details on who won them the games. If asked, I will say that the prayers of the fans and God have won them the games. They have been brought to the final due to external factors and not on the basis of their performances,” he spewed vitriol.

Following the sensational claims, Sohail received a backlash and had to 'clarify' his position on the same.

Later, the 50-year-old clarified his position, saying: "My comments were made after I heard reports of Sarfaraz's refusal to dedicate his performance against Sri Lanka to Miandad and him saying that Miandad criticises the team too much."

Pakistan entered their maiden Champions Trophy final after defeating hosts and one of the pre-tournament favourites England in the semis.

TAGS

ICC Champions TrophyAmer SohailPakistan CricketMatch-FixingSarfraz AhmedJaved MiandadAustralia vs Sri Lanka cricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

India opener Murali Vijay confident of being fit in time for Sri Lanka series
cricket

India opener Murali Vijay confident of being fit in time fo...

cricket

Former England pacer Steve Harmison reveals 'demons...

Indonesia Open: Indian giant-killer HS Prannoy hails win over Chen Long one his best
BadmintonOther Sports

Indonesia Open: Indian giant-killer HS Prannoy hails win ov...

India open to possibility of bidding for 2032 Olympics, claims IOA boss N Ramachandran
Other Sports

India open to possibility of bidding for 2032 Olympics, cla...

WATCH: Who&#039;s scared now? Wife Ritika Sajdeh asks Rohit Sharma after scary encounter with virtual shark
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Who's scared now? Wife Ritika Sajdeh asks Rohit...

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan gives hygiene advice to Virat Kohli, tells skipper to behave
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan gives hygiene advi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)
BAN 264/7 (50.0 ov)
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND 265/1 (40.1 ov)
SCO 317/6 (50.0 ov)
Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs (D/L method)
ZIM 272 (41.4 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

India Vs Pakistan

June 18  03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
India won by 9 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
317
Runs
2 Rohit Sharma
| 304 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 293 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets