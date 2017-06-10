ICC Champions Trophy: Abusive Pakistani fan gets royal shut down from ICC for anti-India tweet

New Delhi: An abusive Pakistani cricket fan got the treatment he deserved from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his anti-India tweet during the India-Sri Lanka match at the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

The fan took to Twitter to vent out his frustration, and dared the world body "to stop kissing India's *** for 5 minutes. Just 5 minutes." after the ICC's official handle shared a photo of Lankan fielder, who couldn’t save a boundary, with lots of smileys and India's national flags.

I dare you to stop kissing India's ass for 5 minutes. Just 5 minutes. — Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) June 8, 2017

Then came the royal shut down. The ICC asked the fan , "Don't suppose you were following us yesterday by chance?"

Here is the tweet:

Don't suppose you were following us yesterday by chance? — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017

Lanka beat the defending champions by 7 wickets with 8 balls remaining.

All four teams in the group are with two points each, and the winners from the remaining two matches — India vs South Africa abd Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — will qualify for the semi-finals.