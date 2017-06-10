ICC Champions Trophy: Abusive Pakistani fan gets royal shut down from ICC for anti-India tweet
Lanka beat the defending champions by 7 wickets with 8 balls remaining.
New Delhi: An abusive Pakistani cricket fan got the treatment he deserved from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his anti-India tweet during the India-Sri Lanka match at the Champions Trophy on Thursday.
The fan took to Twitter to vent out his frustration, and dared the world body "to stop kissing India's *** for 5 minutes. Just 5 minutes." after the ICC's official handle shared a photo of Lankan fielder, who couldn’t save a boundary, with lots of smileys and India's national flags.
— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017
I dare you to stop kissing India's ass for 5 minutes. Just 5 minutes.
— Ahmed (@azkhawaja1) June 8, 2017
Then came the royal shut down. The ICC asked the fan , "Don't suppose you were following us yesterday by chance?"
Here is the tweet:
Don't suppose you were following us yesterday by chance?
— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2017
All four teams in the group are with two points each, and the winners from the remaining two matches — India vs South Africa abd Pakistan vs Sri Lanka — will qualify for the semi-finals.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
Edgbaston
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
India Vs Sri Lanka
June 8 03: 00 pm IST
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2