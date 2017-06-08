ICC Champions Trophy: Ahead of India-Sri Lanka match, Ravindra Jadeja blessed with baby girl

New Delhi: Even before Indian team took on the field to play their second match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Ravindra Jadeja had a big reason to celebrate. The Saurashtra all-rounder was blessed with a baby girl ahead of the crucial encounter.

Reeva Solanki, Jadeja's wife, gave birth to a baby girl earlier in the day.

In an interview to Star Sports, Jadeja spoke how he missed being with his wife as India left for England to defend their title.

"I had to leave my pregnant wife behind. Family matters a lot to me, but it was also necessary to be part of the team with an important match coming up against Pakistan. Since the family is there to take care of her even they felt that I should play as that’s more important and I decided to do the same," Jadeja said.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Jadeja and Riva on becoming parents.

Congratulations, @imjadeja & Riva!! Welcome to one of the best journeys in life, Parenthood! — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 8, 2017

The couple exchanged vows in April last year.