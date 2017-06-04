ICC Champions Trophy: Australia should target Bangladesh bowling, says Glenn Maxwell

London: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has pinpointed Bangladesh`s bowling attack as the weak link ahead of their Champions Trophy match on Monday.

After Friday`s wash-out against New Zealand at Edgbaston, Steve Smith`s men must beat Bangladesh to ensure their fate at the tournament remains in their own hands.

Bangladesh went one bowler short in the tournament opener against England and were comprehensively beaten by eight wickets despite posting a strong 305-6.

"I think they batted quite well against England," Maxwell said of Australia`s next opponents. "The biggest thing for them was because the wicket was so good they struggled to make inroads into England`s batting line-up.

"That is something we can maybe target. They haven`t got a big 145 (kmph) plus bowler or a trick spinner that some of the other teams maybe do, and we can target that and go after them."

Maxwell took four catches against New Zealand, but did not get to bat, before the match was washed out.

The 28-year-old has not bowled in his last nine one-dayers, slipping behind Travis Head in the part-time pecking order, but was optimistic about taking the ball at some stage of the tournament.

"I thought `Heady` did well, but I have been working hard on my bowling and hopefully I will get an opportunity at some stage," Maxwell said.

"I just keep running around and keep trying to find where the ball is going to go, keep trying to follow it."

Australia conclude their Group A campaign against Ashes rivals England on Saturday.