close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Australia vs New Zealand – Live Score, Live Streaming, TV listing, Venue

Aus vs NZ: Australia have lost their last two Champions Trophy games, however they have never lost three on the bounce in the competition`s history.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 14:16
ICC Champions Trophy: Australia vs New Zealand – Live Score, Live Streaming, TV listing, Venue

Birmingham: Live cricket score and live updates from Match 2 of ICC Champions Trophy to be played between Australia and New Zealand.

Two-time winners Australia are undoubtedly one of the favourties to win their third title. The two sides will be facing each other in an ICC event for the first time, after meeting each other in the 2015 World Cup final, where the Steve Smith-led side emerged victorious.

Since then, the Trans-Tasman rivals have faced each other twice in two Chappell-Hadlee series, and today they are all set to renew their rivalry once again.While Australia are always a tough team to crack, the Kane Williamson-led side will head into the eight-team tournament with renewed confidence, following their six-wicket warm-up win over Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Here are some facts about the two sides:·

Australia have won all four of their previous encounters with New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.·

New Zealand have won 13 of their last 17 completed ODIs in the Champions Trophy and World Cup; winning eight of their nine fixtures at the 2015 World Cup, losing to Australia in the final.· Australia have not won an ODI at Edgbaston since 1993, since then they`ve lost two, tied one and seen four games not-completed.

The Black Caps achieved their last ODI victory at the venue in 1983, losing three and being involved in three `no results` in that time.

No side has made it out of the group stage in each edition of the tournament, of the eight nations to play in all seven previous editions Australia have the best strike rate of making it to the knock out stage (6/7 times).

Australia have lost their last two Champions Trophy games, however they have never lost three on the bounce in the competition`s history.

The squads are as follows:

Australia: Steven Smith (c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Luke Ronchi (wk), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jeetan Patel, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.  

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: June 2 (Friday) at 3 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV Listing: Star Sports 1

Online Streaming: Hotstar

TAGS

Aus vs NZ LiveLive Cricket ScoreICC Champions Trophylive cricketCricket Live

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Ramachandra Guha slams BCCI&#039;s &#039;superstar&#039; culture in a strongly-worded letter to CoA chief Vinod Rai - Read full text
cricket

Ramachandra Guha slams BCCI's 'superstar' cu...

India vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed&#039;s men good enough to beat Virat Kohli &amp; Co in ICC Champions Trophy, feels Abdul Razzak
ICC Champions Trophycricket

India vs Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed's men good enough to...

India&#039;s next coach: Is Virender Sehwag all set to replace Anil Kumble for top job?
cricket

India's next coach: Is Virender Sehwag all set to repl...

ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia vs New Zealand – Preview
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia vs New Zealand – P...

Champions League final: Juventus in way of Zinedine Zidane...
Football

Champions League final: Juventus in way of Zinedine Zidane...

French hopes on the rise as Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet c...
Tennis

French hopes on the rise as Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
AUS
NZ 0/0 (0.0 ov)
ENG 308/2 (47.2 ov)
England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN 305/6 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets