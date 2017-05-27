close
ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal demoralises Pakistan with batting masterclass

Iqbal scored a brilliant 102 off 93 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes to power Bangladesh to 341/9.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 20:24
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal produced a batting masterclass on Saturday to demoralised Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match at Birmingham.

Batting first, Bangla Tigers lost Soumya Sarkar early, in the seventh over. But the arrival of Imrul Kayes changed the course of the match, as Bangladesh produced a 142-run stand for the second wicket, with Iqbal featuring prominently.

Iqbal scored a brilliant 102 off 93 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes to power Bangladesh to 341/9. Kayes himself scored 61 off 62 balls.

Left-arm fast fast Junaid Khan took four wickets conceding 71 runs in his nine overs spell, but it was one poor day for Pakistan bowlers.

In reply, Pakistan were struggling at 40/2 after seven overs with Taskin Ahmed and Mashrafe Mortaza removing Azhar Ali (8) and Babar Azam (1) respectively.

