ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal demoralises Pakistan with batting masterclass

New Delhi: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal produced a batting masterclass on Saturday to demoralised Pakistan in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match at Birmingham.

Batting first, Bangla Tigers lost Soumya Sarkar early, in the seventh over. But the arrival of Imrul Kayes changed the course of the match, as Bangladesh produced a 142-run stand for the second wicket, with Iqbal featuring prominently.

Iqbal scored a brilliant 102 off 93 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes to power Bangladesh to 341/9. Kayes himself scored 61 off 62 balls.

The Bangladesh fans enjoyed @TamimOfficial28's century v Pakistan in their first #CT17 Warm Up! pic.twitter.com/VimEx7I6Hj — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2017

Left-arm fast fast Junaid Khan took four wickets conceding 71 runs in his nine overs spell, but it was one poor day for Pakistan bowlers.

In reply, Pakistan were struggling at 40/2 after seven overs with Taskin Ahmed and Mashrafe Mortaza removing Azhar Ali (8) and Babar Azam (1) respectively.