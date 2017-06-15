ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladeshi fans at it again, use derogatory Facebook post to insult Indian captain Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Bangladesh fans are it again. Days after disrespecting Indian flag, Bangladeshi fans on Thursday compared Indian captain Virat Kohli to a dog even as the two South Asian countries fight it out for a place in the Sunday's ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan.

The shameful act obviously started after Kohli performed a death dance at the fall of Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket in 36th over. Yes, it's matter of perspective. But there always is a limit.

In India, Kohli's act is being seen as a death dance, akin to the Rudra Tandava, associated with Shiva himself.

Here's what the Bangladeshi fans did:

And as expected, it was lapped up by the Bangladeshi fans. The post has already got more than 27K likes and 3700 shares.

India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first in the second semi-final at Birmingham. On a seemingly batting friendly pitch, Bangladesh set a target of 265 runs.

By the look of things, Bangladesh are fighting losing battles in both fronts.

Once the semi-finals line-ups were confirmed after India beat South Africa and Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the virtual quarter-finals, Bangladesh fans resorted to ugly mind games by showing a dog, wrapped with India's national flag being chased by a tiger, purportedly representing Bangladesh.

In another shameful act, a Bangladeshi newspaper had posted a photo of Indian batsmen with their heads shaved and Mustafizur Rahman holding a barber's knife.