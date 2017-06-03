close
ICC Champions Trophy: Don't play cricket with Pakistan, say family of BSF jawan whose body was mutilated

Over a month back, Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh and BSF Head Constable Sagar were beheaded by Pakistani forces in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 22:41
ICC Champions Trophy: Don&#039;t play cricket with Pakistan, say family of BSF jawan whose body was mutilated

Deoria: The family members of BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar, who was killed and his body mutilated by Pakistani forces, have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop India from playing Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

"We are opposing the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. The government must understand the pain of the aggrieved family of the martyr. India should not play the match with Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and should not have any relationship with that country," Ishwar Chandra, son of the slain BSF head constable told reporters here.

We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BCCI to ensure that India does not play Pakistan, he added.

Under the cover of heavy rocket and mortar fire, Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) had sneaked 250 meters across the Line of Control and beheaded the two soldiers triggering massive outrage.

