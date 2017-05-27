close
ICC Champions Trophy: Down with fever, star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to miss warm-up match against New Zealand

India will start the title defence on June 4, against arch-rivals Pakistan, in a Group B match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 22:01
New Delhi: India's preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy title defence received a huge blow on Saturday as star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will miss the tomorrow's first practice match against New Zealand at Kennington Oval, London.

Earlier in the day, there were rumours that Yuvraj missed the training. But those fears were confirmed in the evening, when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a news alert from it's official Twitter handle about the 35-year-old's health status.

The Indian board revealed that there's "no major health concerns", but "will miss the first warm-up" game tomorrow.

Regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders India has produced, Yuvi had helped India win two World Cup titles.

He's expected to play key role as India defend the title, which they won last term in 2013, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

India will start the title defence on June 4, against arch-rivals Pakistan, in a Group B match.

Yuvraj SinghICC Champions TrophyIndia vs New ZealandBCCIYuvraj feverMahendra Singh Dhonicricket news

