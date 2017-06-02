ICC Champions Trophy: English all-rounder Chris Woakes ruled out of tournament with left side strain
Woakes, who was one of the key bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was also a vital cog in the English squad.
London: A day after registering a convincing eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy opener, hosts England suffered a huge blow as Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news through a statement.
"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday`s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," ECB's statement said.
"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England`s participation in the Champions Trophy."
Against Bangladesh, Woakes went out of the field after bowling just two overs.
Against Bangladesh, Woakes went out of the field after bowling just two overs.
Despite the win, skipper Morgan expressed concerned about Woakes' injury.
"He`s obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years -- and a mainstay, very reliable guy," the former Ireland international added.
"Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren`t they?. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn`t play."
England, who have become a much more improved side in limited-overs cricket over the years, are also touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament.
