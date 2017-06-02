close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: English all-rounder Chris Woakes ruled out of tournament with left side strain

Woakes, who was one of the key bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was also a vital cog in the English squad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 16:39
ICC Champions Trophy: English all-rounder Chris Woakes ruled out of tournament with left side strain

London: A day after registering a convincing eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy opener, hosts England suffered a huge blow as Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news through a statement.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday`s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," ECB's statement said.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England`s participation in the Champions Trophy."

Woakes, who was one of the key bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was also a vital cog in the English squad.

Against Bangladesh, Woakes went out of the field after bowling just two overs.

Despite the win, skipper Morgan expressed concerned about Woakes' injury.

"He`s obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years -- and a mainstay, very reliable guy," the former Ireland international added.

"Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren`t they?. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn`t play."

England, who have become a much more improved side in limited-overs cricket over the years, are also touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

TAGS

Chris WoakesEoin MorganEngland cricketICC Champions TrophyENG vs BAN

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan need to be wary of &#039;dangerous&#039; MS Dhoni, says Aamer Sohail
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan need to be wary of...

Gautam Gambhir moves to Delhi High Court, issues notice to a restro-bar for using his name
cricket

Gautam Gambhir moves to Delhi High Court, issues notice to...

ICC Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni not the same finishers anymore, says Mohammad Azharuddin
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni not the sam...

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski romp into second round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski romp int...

Champions League final: Real Madrid aim to script history a...
Football

Champions League final: Real Madrid aim to script history a...

Pakistan bans its cricketers from Afghanistan's domest...
cricket

Pakistan bans its cricketers from Afghanistan's domest...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
AUS
NZ 68/1 (10.0 ov)
ENG 308/2 (47.2 ov)
England beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN 305/6 (50.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

June 3  03:00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Bangladesh

June 1  03:00 pm IST
England defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 1 0 1 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets