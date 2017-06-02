ICC Champions Trophy: English all-rounder Chris Woakes ruled out of tournament with left side strain

London: A day after registering a convincing eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy opener, hosts England suffered a huge blow as Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news through a statement.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday`s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," ECB's statement said.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England`s participation in the Champions Trophy."

Woakes, who was one of the key bowlers for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was also a vital cog in the English squad.

Against Bangladesh, Woakes went out of the field after bowling just two overs.

Despite the win, skipper Morgan expressed concerned about Woakes' injury.

"He`s obviously been very impressive for us over the last couple of years -- and a mainstay, very reliable guy," the former Ireland international added.

"Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren`t they?. He would definitely be a loss if he couldn`t play."

England, who have become a much more improved side in limited-overs cricket over the years, are also touted as one of the favourites to win the tournament.