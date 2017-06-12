ICC Champions Trophy, IND vs SA: Twitterati hail Virat Kohli's men for sealing semis berth with convincing win over South Africa

New Delhi: After a shocking loss against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli's men rose to the occasion in a do-or-die match against South Africa in Match 11 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Despite being the World No. 1 team in one-day internationals, AB de Villiers & Co once again failed to hold their nerves in a knock-out game and were thrashed by eight wickets.

Batting first, South Africa never looked in control of the game after a slow start from Hashim Amla (35 from 69 balls) and Quinton de Kock (53 from 72 balls). The 76-run opening stand came in 17. 3 overs which put pressure on the batsmen to follow. Proteas managed to put just 191 runs on the board, after a series of goof-ups.

In reply, after losing Rohit Sharma (12) in the sixth over of the innings, Shikhar Dhawan (78) and skipper Virat Kohli (76*) added a match-winning 128-run stand for the second wicket.

Indian cricket fraternity was full of praise for the remarkable victory. Here are some of the reactions:

Virender Sehwag: What a great victory for India. Solid performance. Good luck for the semi finals and finals. #INDvSA #CT17

What a great victory for India. Solid performance. Good luck for the semi finals and finals.#INDvSA #CT17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 11, 2017

VVS Laxman: Congrats Team India on a comprehensive win Good luck for the semis #CT17

Congrats Team India on a comprehensive win Good luck for the semis #CT17 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 11, 2017

Ravi Shastri: Great stuff guys. That's called rising to the occasion as a team. Way to go. #CT17 #INDvSA @BCCI

Mohammad Kaif: Congratulations India on a great victory. Good team selection and a clinical performance. #INDvSA #CT17

Congratulations India on a great victory. Good team selection and a clinical performance.#INDvSA #CT17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 11, 2017

After the win, India will now take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final to be played on June 15.