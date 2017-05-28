ICC Champions Trophy, India Vs Pakistan: Junaid Khan confident of dismissing Virat Kohli once again

New Delhi: June 4 is the date! Still a week to go before the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan clash in their opener at ICC Champions Trophy Group encounter. And all was quite from either sides, until now. Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan seems to have started off with his part of the mind games, challenging none other than the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The duo last faced each other four years back. Statistics reveal that the 27-year-old pacer had dismissed the Delhi-based batsman thrice in their four previous meetings, thus holding a psychological advantage over the Indian skipper.

In an interview to Express Tribune, Junaid said, "I have dismissed him in three out of the four matches we have faced each other. He is a brilliant batsman but he has failed against me."

As rightfully boasted by the Pakistani, the 28-year-old in fact had struggled to get even a single boundary, managing just two runs off the 22 deliveries Virat has faced of his.

"He has been hitting sixes and fours all over the world but none of them have come against me, which is an honour for me and I will try to keep that record intact in the upcoming Champions Trophy," Junaid added.

"When I face him, I will consider him the same Kohli. I may be wrong but I think he will also think of me as the same Junaid that has taken his wicket before, which might make him go on the defensive a bit more and therefore lose his wicket," he continued.

As far as the two nations go, this is one tournament where Pakistan hold the upper edge against the Indians. It was only in 2013, that the Men in Blue managed a win against their neighbours for the first time in Champions Trophy. Head-to-head tie, thus lay in favour of the green jersey 2-1.

In a press conference at London, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, "We have a better record against India in the Champions Trophy, not in other competitions. We are looking to maintain that against them and it's very exciting."