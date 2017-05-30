ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: We need to forget that we are playing India, says Haris Sohail

close
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 11:06
Birmingham: Pakistan does not need any added motivation for its Champions Trophy opener against India but batsman Haris Sohail insists his team has to forget about the opposition.

Rain at Edgbaston curtailed Pakistan's final warm-up game before the start of the tournament, with Australia making 57 for one batting first in 10 overs.

For Pakistan, the focus now shifts to taking on India on Sunday in the opening pool encounter at the same ground. While those encounters usually provide a little extra spice, Haris urged his team not to get carried with the rivalry.

And when Sunday rolls around, the 28-year-old, who came in as a replacement for Umar Akmal, is confident Pakistan will have adjusted to the weather conditions, having had a fortnight on English soil.

"We have had good preparation, we have had a good couple of days. It is a huge game against India, a really big game. But it is just a game.

"We are preparing ourselves for all of the hard matches. Our strength is our bowling and fielding and we are working on all these aspects of our game.

"It is difficult for us but we have had good preparation to adapt to English conditions but we have been here for 10 days before our first game and we have five days more before our first game."

ICC Champions TrophyIndia vs PakistanIndiaPakistanHaris SohailEdgbastoncricket news

