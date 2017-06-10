ICC Champions Trophy: India's practice ahead of South Africa clash delayed by due to road mishap
It was learnt that the team left for ground at their scheduled time but after a certain distance, the road was cordoned off.
London: The Indian cricket team were on Saturday forced to delay their training schedule by an hour due to an accident that took place near their hotel leading to a particular road being blocked for some time.
The Indian team is staying at a five-star facility in the upmarket High Street Kensington Area. They were scheduled to arrive for practice at the Oval from 10 am (local time) but only arrived after 11 am.
"There was an accident a few metres from where our bus was stopped. We saw a badly damaged car at the site. The security officials advised us to return back to hotel. That route was the shortest to the stadium," a team source told PTI.
The team took a detour and it took longer than usual to come through different route. The net session started at around 11:15 am.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Australia Vs New Zealand
June 2 03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
India Vs South Africa
June 11 03: 00 pm IST
Kennington Oval
England Vs Australia
June 10 03: 00 pm IST
England won by 40 runs (D/L method)
New Zealand Vs Bangladesh
June 9 03: 00 pm IST
Bangladesh won by 5 wickets with 16 balls remaining
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table
|Gr A
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Gr B
|MP
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|India
|2
|1
|1
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|2