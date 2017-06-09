close
ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectful remarks on Virat Kohli after loss against Sri Lanka

Set a challenging target of 322 runs, the Lankans rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka to cross the line in 48.3 overs and register their first win the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 11:04
ICC Champions Trophy: Kamaal Rashid Khan makes disrespectful remarks on Virat Kohli after loss against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Soon after Indian cricket team suffered a seven-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their second game of ICC Champions Trophy, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Raashid Khan lashed out at Virat Kohli's men for the loss.

Known for his controversial remarks on Twitter, KRK slammed Kohli and the Indian team in a series of tweets.

"Mere Hisaab Se @imVkohli Zindagi Main Koi trophy Jeet Hi Nahi Sakta, coz Ye Khelta Kam Uchalta Zyada hai, Sochta Kam Gali Zyada Bakta hai!"

"Bro @imVkohli fraud n wanted @TheVijayMallya Ke Sath party Karoge Toh Result Toh Yahi Hona hai! Gareebon Ki Haai Toh Jeetne Nahi Degi!"

"Today it's clear that #BCCIPvtLtdTeam can't win #ChampionsTrophy2017. Because BCCI team will get defeated in semi final or final for sure."

Set a challenging target of 322 runs, the Lankans rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka to cross the line in 48.3 overs and register their first win in the tournament.

The duo dominated the Indian bowlers to add 159 runs between them and lay the foundation of a successful run chase.

Mendis was the highest scorer among the Sri Lankans, producing a steady 89 runs off 93 balls before being run out, thanks to an excellent piece of fielding by Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar off his own bowling.

Gunathilaka smashed 76 off 72 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes.

Thursday's result throws the group wide open as all the teams in the group -- India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and South Africa -- have identical records of a win and a draw.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Kamaal Rashid KhanIndia vs Sri LankaICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliBCCIcricket news

