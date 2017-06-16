ICC Champions Trophy: Kamal Rashid Khan gives hygiene advice to Virat Kohli, tells skipper to behave

New Delhi: Indian captain was at his imperious best against Bangladesh in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final match at Edgbaston on Thursday. The 28-year-old marshaled his resources well to restrict a confident Bangladesh side to a below-par 264/7, then scored a magnificent unbeaten 96 to help the defending champions chase down the target with relative ease.

The whole country celebrated the win, and praised the leader in Kohli, who was only playing his first tournament as the captain of national team. But there was infamous Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK. The self-proclaimed critic and actor was there to find faults, and luckily for him, he got one too, no matter how filmy it looked.

After the match, he praised the Indian team for making the final, and even hinted that Kohli & Co will win the tournament for a record third time. But he spoilt the moment by adding an unnecessary rejoinder, with which he targeted the Indian captain.

Congratulations to @imVkohli n #BCCIPvtLtdTeam to win semi final to reach to final to win #ChampionsTrophy17! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 15, 2017

"Dear @imVkohli you spoil the reputation of entire India, when you eat your nails in front of international media. So pls Learn to behave," he wrote.

Dear @imVkohli you spoil the reputation of entire India, when you eat your nails in front of international media. So pls Learn to behave. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 15, 2017

It's true, biting nails is not good for health, but it's associated with tension and restlessness. The nine-wicket win might look like a walk in the park, but a captain leading a team, which is defending the title ought to have his moments of anxiety.

Truth be told, many players, let alone captains, have seen biting the nail in matches. Best example, if we may, is Sourav Ganguly.