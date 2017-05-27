ICC Champions Trophy: Kapil Dev is my favourite Indian all-rounder till date, says Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Ahead of India's opening warm-up match against New Zealand, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya spent some time answering a few interesting questions asked by fans, on the offcial Twitter page of ICC. He talked about his favourite shot, his favourite all-rounder and much more.

Here is an excerpt...

When the 23-year-old was asked about his favourite shot, he answered –"My favourite shot is straight-drive which I love to play."

Hardik was next asked about his favourite Indian all-rounder and with a huge smile he answered – "Defenitely Kapil Dev. He is favourite of people and mine as well."

The question that followed was – Which batsman do you love the most to bowl in nets ? And Hardik replied, "I love to bowl AB de Villiers in the nets He is someone really amazing."

The Baroda-based cricketer will be playing his first ICC Champions trophy tournament where India is the defending champion. The Virat Kohli-led side will play their first match against Pakistan on June 4. Followed by Sri Lanka on June 8 and South Africa on June 11.