close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICC Champions Trophy: Kapil Dev is my favourite Indian all-rounder till date, says Hardik Pandya

Ahead of India's opening warm-up match against New Zealand, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya spent some time answering a few interesting questions asked by fans, on the offcial Twitter page of ICC. He talked about his favourite shot, his favourite all-rounder and much more.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 16:58
ICC Champions Trophy: Kapil Dev is my favourite Indian all-rounder till date, says Hardik Pandya

New Delhi: Ahead of India's opening warm-up match against New Zealand, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya spent some time answering a few interesting questions asked by fans, on the offcial Twitter page of ICC. He talked about his favourite shot, his favourite all-rounder and much more.

Here is an excerpt...

When the 23-year-old was asked about his favourite shot, he answered –"My favourite shot is straight-drive which I love to play."

Hardik was next asked about his favourite Indian all-rounder and with a huge smile he answered – "Defenitely Kapil Dev. He is favourite of people and mine as well."

The question that followed was – Which batsman do you love the most to bowl in nets ? And Hardik replied, "I love to bowl AB de Villiers in the nets He is someone really amazing."

The Baroda-based cricketer will be playing his first ICC Champions trophy tournament where India is the defending champion. The Virat Kohli-led side will play their first match against Pakistan on June 4. Followed by Sri Lanka on June 8 and South Africa on June 11.  

TAGS

ICC Champions TrophyKapil DevHardik PandyaVirat Kohlicricket news

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Virender Sehwag and his witty birthday wishes: This time, it is Ravi Shastri
cricket

Virender Sehwag and his witty birthday wishes: This time, i...

ICC Champions Trophy: Focus on Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami as India take on New Zealand in opening warm-up
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Focus on Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohamme...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh misses practice session ahead of warm-up match against New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh misses practice ses...

Mitchell McCleneghan slams fan for anti-Muslim rant on Twitter
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Mitchell McCleneghan slams fan for anti-Muslim rant on Twit...

Harbhajan Singh defends self over his statement on MS Dhoni - This is what he said
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Harbhajan Singh defends self over his statement on MS Dhoni...

Copa del Rey Final 2017: Luis Enrique eyes one last trophy with Barcelona
Football

Copa del Rey Final 2017: Luis Enrique eyes one last trophy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video