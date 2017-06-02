ICC Champions Trophy, Match 2: Australia vs New Zealand – Preview

London: In the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy, England showed why they are touted as one of the favourites to win the title after a comprehensive win against Bangladesh in tournament opener on Thursday.

After England's dominating show against Bangladesh in the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy, the focus shifts towards the second match which will be played between Australia and New Zealand today.

Steve Smith-led Australia, who are two-time ICC Champions Trophy winners, will take on the Black Caps, in what is expected to be another high-voltage tie. Keeping in mind the rivalry between the two countries, players from both teams would want to get their team off to a winning start in the tournament.

Amid an ongoing controversy with Cricket Australia over a pay row, Smith would want his men to focus on the match and prove yet again why they have been one of the most dominating teams in world cricket.

Aussies have two of the most in-form limited-overs batsmen in David Warner and Steve Smith. Their pace attack is one of the best in the competition and Kiwis will have to deliver as a unit to put a good show against them.

For the Black Caps, the likes of Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and Williamson will have to put their experience into count to put a big total on board in case they bat first.