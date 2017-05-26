ICC Champions Trophy: Michael Hussey comes up with best title for Virat Kohli; warns teams to write off India captain at their own peril

New Delhi: Australian legend Michael Hussey on Friday hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli as a "gun player", and warned opposing teams that "anyone who wants to write him off in this tournament will probably have to eat humble pie" in the next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

"He is a class player and anyone who wants to write him off in this tournament will probably have to eat humble pie!" Hussey told PTI during an interaction ahead of the ICC event.

Kohli, 28, had a quiet Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scoring 308 runs in 10 innings in a campaign which saw his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore finishing last in the just concluded eight-team tournament.

But Hussey, who is known as Mr. Cricket for his dedication and extensive knowledge of the game, is confident that the Indian captain will show his class once again in the Champions Trophy.

"You can't keep a gun player down for long and I am sure he will be very determined to play well in England and show the world his class again," Hussey added.

India will defend the title, which they won in 2013 under the Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

Kohli & Co will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand, on Sunday and Bangladesh on Tuesday, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their Group B opener on June 4 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.