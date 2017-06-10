close
ICC Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spends some quality time with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva in England — See pics

India will play their last Group B match against top-ranked South Africa in a do-or-die match at The Oval, London. The winner will go through the semi-finals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 17:04
ICC Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni spends some quality time with wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva in England — See pics

New Delhi: Celebrated wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni took some time off from his busy schedule in England to spend some quality time with his family.

The 35-year-old is in England with the Indian cricket team, defending the ICC Champions Trophy title they won in 2013 under his leadership.

His wife, Sakshi took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their eat-out at a famous Japanese restaurant Wagamama, at Kensington and mom, daughter's travel from India to England.

 

Family time !

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

 

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

 

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the limited-overs' sides in January, early this year. But the veteran glovesman, who is known as of the greatest ever finishers in cricket, continues to be a vital cog in Virat Kohli's team.

In the match against Sri Lanka, Dhoni made 63 off 52 balls to help India post 321/6. But India failed to defend the seemingly defendable total by seven wickets, thus compromising their smooth passage to the next stage of the tournament.

He didn't get to bat in India's campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. He, however, was effective as ever behind the stumps. India won the match by 124 runs via Duckworth–Lewis method.

India will play their last Group B match against top-ranked South Africa in a do-or-die match at The Oval, London. The winner will go through the semi-finals.

Dhoni married Sakshi in July 2010. They have a baby girl named Ziva. She is two years old.

Mahendra Singh DhoniDhoni photoICC Champions TrophySakshi DhoniZiva DhoniWagamamaKensingtonIndia vs South Africacricket news

