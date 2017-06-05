close
Not MS Dhoni, but THIS is the 'calmest man alive' according to Trent Boult

Williamson slammed a brilliant century in New Zealand's opening game in ICC Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Australia. 

By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 10:48
Not MS Dhoni, but THIS is the &#039;calmest man alive&#039; according to Trent Boult

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is widely regarded as one of the calmest cricketers in the world, has earned plenty of laurels for the Indian team in the past by dealing with pressure situations with ease.

While one can decipher what's going inside the mind of a cricketer with his facial expressions, that isn't the case with the Ranchi-born cricketer, who remains calm irrespective of the circumstances.

Time and again, several senior cricketers have said that if they had to learn one thing from Dhoni, it would be his unique ability to handle pressure.

However, for New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, Dhoni isn't the calmest cricketer in the world.

"He`s arguably the calmest man alive," said Boult of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

"He gets more flustered on what to wear on a dinner date with his missus than he does on the field."

Not to forget, Williamson slammed a brilliant century in New Zealand's opening game in ICC Champions Trophy against arch-rivals Australia. The stupendous ton however went in vain as the match was washed out due to rain.

New Zealand will now take on England in their second match.

The last time these two sides met in a 50-over International Cricket Council event, New Zealand inflicted a humiliating eight-wicket defeat upon England in Wellington during the 2015 World Cup.

The match is scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff today.

MS DhoniKane WilliamsonICC Champions TrophyTrent BoultNZ vs Eng

