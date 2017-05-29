ICC Champions Trophy: Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather passes away due to age-related illness

New Delhi: A week ahead of India's opening Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, there was a sad news for Indian cricket team as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather passed away.

S Narayanasamy, who is said to have played a major role in shaping up Ashwin's career, died in Chennai due to age-related illness, family sources said on Sunday.

"The 92-year-old passed away yesterday and his last rites were performed this evening. Narayanasamy, a former Southern Railway employee and a cricket lover, had a big role to play in Ashwin's early years as a player," Ashwin's father Ravichandran told PTI on Sunday.

Narayanasamy is survived by Ravichandran and a daughter and three grandchildren.

Ashwin is presently in England with the national team for the Champions Trophy.

One of the most consistent bowlers in world cricket at the moment, Ashwin is expected to play a key role for the defending champions in the coveted tournament.

He was ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 due to a sports hernia.

The Tamil Nadu spinner bowled six overs and picked one wicket in India's warm-up match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Men in Blue registered a comprehensive 45-run win against the Kiwis in their first warm-up match ahead of the tournament.